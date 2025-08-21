Stanford visits Hawaii on Saturday for Week 0 matchup

Stanford vs. Hawaii, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. EST BetMGM College Football Odds: Hawaii by 2.5 How to watch: CBS Key…

Stanford vs. Hawaii, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. EST

BetMGM College Football Odds: Hawaii by 2.5

How to watch: CBS

Key Stats

Stanford (2024):

Overall offense: 323.9 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 191.3 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 132.7 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (106th)

Overall defense: 414.1 yards allowed per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 280.6 yards allowed per game (130th)

Rushing: 133.5 yards allowed per game (41st)

Scoring: 33.7 points allowed per game (115th)

Hawaii (2024):

Overall offense: 365.8 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 268.2 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 97.7 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (111th)

Overall defense: 376.9 yards allowed per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 211.3 yards allowed per game (49th)

Rushing: 165.7 yards allowed per game (92nd)

Scoring: 26.0 points allowed per game (T75th)

Team leaders

Stanford (2024)

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 943 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.1 completion percentage (at Oregon State)

Rushing: Micah Ford, 309 yards, 0 TD

Receiving: Caden High, 908 yards, 7 TDs (at South Carolina State)

Hawaii (2024)

Passing: Micah Alejado, 585 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INT, 70.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 351 yards, TD

Receiving: Nick Cenacle, 721 yards, 6 TDs

Last game

Stanford lost 34-31 to San Jose State to end the season 3-9 before Andrew Luck was hired as general manager.

Hawaii beat New Mexico 38-30 in Alejado’s first career start, but finished one win short of a bowl bid at 5-7.

Next game

Stanford plays at BYU on Sept. 6.

Hawaii visits Arizona on Aug. 30.

