St. Thomas avenges 2024 blowout, breezes by Lindenwood 35-13

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Thomas combined for 447 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as the Tommies beat Lindenwood 35-13 on Thursday night in a season opener for both teams.

The Lions missed three field goals and lost a fumble, resulting in four scrapped drives down the stretch. Despite the loss, Nate Glantz completed 18 of 29 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown.

Andy Peters tied the game for the Tommies on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Wagner in the second quarter. Stefano Giovannelli found the end zone on a fake field goal to give St. Thomas a 14-7 lead with 12 to go in the third quarter.

St. Thomas ran for 275 yards on the night, with Joseph Koch rushing for 154 yards and a score on 18 carries.

The Tommies reversed a 64-0 loss to the Lions last season and earned their first win over a non-PFL FCS team since joining Division I during the 2021 season.

Peters finished the night 11 of 18 with two passing touchdowns.

