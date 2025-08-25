Sports betting roundup: Football bettors gear up, Scottie Scheffler wins again

While it wasn’t the full Week 1 slate, college football returned with a handful of games over the weekend. It…

While it wasn’t the full Week 1 slate, college football returned with a handful of games over the weekend. It was headlined by No. 22 Iowa State’s 24-21 win over No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin.

In addition to college football’s Week 0, the PGA Tour wrapped up its season with the Tour Championship, the NFL’s preseason concluded and there was the standard MLB action.

Trends of the Week

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, Kansas State closed as a three-point favorite against Iowa State. They took in 73% of the bets and 79% of the money. When it came to Over/Under betting, it closed at 51.5, so the Under hit with some room to spare. Betting favored the Over, as 65% of the bets and 82% of the money was on the Over.

Stanford-Hawaii on Saturday turned into a thriller. Hawaii’s Kansei Matsuzawa kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give the Rainbow Warriors a 23-20 win. Hawaii closed as a 2.5-point favorite and took in 66% of the bets and 81% of the money.

The NFL preseason wrapped up over the weekend. After the three weeks of preseason action, underdogs went 25-24 against the spread and Overs went 31-18.

Upsets of the Week

Tommy Fleetwood won for the first time on the PGA Tour at the Tour Championship. He finished at 18 under, which was good for a three-shot win over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley. By winning the Tour Championship, he’s also the 2025 FedEx Cup champion. Fleetwood was +1200 to win the event in pre-tournament betting and took in 9.7% of the bets and 4.6% of the money.

The Mets (-135) against the Braves were the second-most bet team in terms of money and third-most bet team in terms of bets on Sunday. New York ended up losing 4-3. The Mets have now lost three of their last five games.

Coming Up

There’s roughly a month left of the MLB season, and the Dodgers are still the favorites to win the World Series, with +360 odds to win it all.

Here are how the rest of the top teams look on the odds table:

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

