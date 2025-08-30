Schecklman throws 4 TD passes and Stepsis wins in debut as Northern Iowa head coach 38-14

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Matthew Schecklman threw four touchdown passes and Northern Iowa defeated Butler 38-14 in a season…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Matthew Schecklman threw four touchdown passes and Northern Iowa defeated Butler 38-14 in a season opener to give Todd Stepsis a win in his debut as the Panthers’ head coach.

Stepsis came from Drake where he was head coach the past six seasons.

Harrison Bey-Buie’s 1-yard run capped an 80-yard drive and gave the Panthers a 17-14 halftime lead. Schecklman threw second-half TD passes to Tysen Kershaw, JC Roque Jr., and Ayden Price as Northern Iowa pulled away.

Schecklman also threw a TD pass to Derek Anderson for Northern Iowa’s first points. Schecklman was 15-of-25 passing. Bey-Buie had 81 yards on 12 carries. Northern Iowa outgained Butler 448-336.

Reagan Andrew was 22 of 36 for 189 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also led Butler in rushing with 75 yards and a score. Nick Munson had the TD reception. Butler had three turnovers, two leading to touchdowns.

Butler also has a new head coach in Kevin Lynch. who came over from Ball State where he was assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.