San Jose State misses two late field goal attempts, Central Michigan escapes with 16-14 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Graham kicked the go-ahead field goal with 4:13 left and Central Michigan tipped aside…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Graham kicked the go-ahead field goal with 4:13 left and Central Michigan tipped aside San Jose’s field goal attempt with just under three minutes left to earn a 16-14 win in the season opener for both teams Friday night.

The victory made first-year coach Matt Drinkall a winner in his debut as Central Michigan’s head coach. The former Army assistant was hired to replace the retired Jim McElwain in December. The loss snaps San Jose State’s run of five straight wins in season openers at home.

Trailing 16-14, the Spartans drove to the Chippewas’ 11-yard line, but the drive stalled and Denis Lynch’s 33-yard field goal attempt was tipped at the line of scrimmage and sailed wide. San Jose State had one last drive and Lynch attempted a career-long field goal from 56-yards out, but it also sailed wide as time ran out.

Central Michigan built a 13-0 lead after Trey Cornist capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 29-yard run in the first quarter and Graham kicked field goals fro0m 34- and 28-yards out. Walker Eget answered with an 11-yard touchdown to Leland Smith in the second quarter to make it 13-7 at the half, then hit Danny Scudero for a 45-yard score early in the third quarter to take a 14-13 lead.

Nahree Biggins led Central Michigan with 103 yards on 18 carries and Cornist added 13 carries for 99 yards and a score. The Chippewas had 51 total carries for 236 yards.

Eget finished 24 of 43 for 308 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans but was picked off twice.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.