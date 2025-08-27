Rutgers looks for 6th straight season-opening win when it hosts Ohio

Ohio at Rutgers, Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Rutgers by 15 1/2. How to watch: Big Ten…

Ohio at Rutgers, Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Rutgers by 15 1/2.

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Key stats

Rutgers (2024):

Overall offense: 382.7 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 207.4 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 28.9 points per game (T-55th)

Overall defense: 393.8 yards allowed per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 231.1 yards allowed per game (87th)

Rushing: 162.8 yards allowed per game (89th)

Scoring: 25.4 points allowed per game (71st)

Ohio (2024)

Overall offense: 405.6 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 192.4 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 213.1 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (54th)

Overall defense: 303.1 yards allowed per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 212.6 yards allowed per game (50th)

Rushing: 90.6 yards allowed per game (4th)

Scoring: 18.1 points allowed per game (13th)

Team leaders

Rutgers (2024)

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 2,696 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 53.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kyle Monangai, 1,279 yards on 256 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Dymere Miller, 757 yards on 59 catches, 4 TDs

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 2,423 yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Tyus III, 1,215 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving: Coleman Owen, 1,245 yards, 78 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Rutgers lost 44-41 to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl.

Ohio defeated Jacksonville State 30-27 in the Cure Bowl.

Next game

Rutgers hosts Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 6. Ohio hosts West Virginia on Sept. 6.

