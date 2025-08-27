Rutgers looks for 6th straight season-opening win when it hosts Ohio

Ohio at Rutgers, Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Rutgers by 15 1/2.
How to watch: Big Ten Network
Key stats
Rutgers (2024):
Overall offense: 382.7 yards per game (71st in FBS)
Passing: 207.4 yards per game (92nd)
Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (45th)
Scoring: 28.9 points per game (T-55th)
Overall defense: 393.8 yards allowed per game (95th in FBS)
Passing: 231.1 yards allowed per game (87th)
Rushing: 162.8 yards allowed per game (89th)
Scoring: 25.4 points allowed per game (71st)
Ohio (2024)
Overall offense: 405.6 yards per game (50th in FBS)
Passing: 192.4 yards per game (104th)
Rushing: 213.1 yards per game (12th)
Scoring: 29.1 points per game (54th)
Overall defense: 303.1 yards allowed per game (9th in FBS)
Passing: 212.6 yards allowed per game (50th)
Rushing: 90.6 yards allowed per game (4th)
Scoring: 18.1 points allowed per game (13th)
Team leaders
Rutgers (2024)
Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 2,696 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 53.9 completion percentage
Rushing: Kyle Monangai, 1,279 yards on 256 carries, 13 TDs
Receiving: Dymere Miller, 757 yards on 59 catches, 4 TDs
Ohio
Passing: Parker Navarro, 2,423 yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage
Rushing: Anthony Tyus III, 1,215 yards, 9 TDs
Receiving: Coleman Owen, 1,245 yards, 78 catches, 8 TDs
Last game
Rutgers lost 44-41 to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl.
Ohio defeated Jacksonville State 30-27 in the Cure Bowl.
Next game
Rutgers hosts Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 6. Ohio hosts West Virginia on Sept. 6.
