Ron Rivera returns to Cal to revive football program amid challenges

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — After spending most of the past four decades playing and coaching in the NFL, Ron Rivera decided to head back to school.

After winning a Super Bowl as a player and two NFL Coach of the Year awards, Rivera has perhaps an even tougher task than he ever faced in the pros in his new role as general manager of the football program at his alma mater, California.

Rivera’s role overseeing the program coached by Justin Wilcox includes raising money so Cal can compete in the revenue-sharing era, generating more fan intertest to increase attendance and TV viewership and helping bring in recruits that can help the Bears compete in the ACC.

“We’re at a point, a precipice right now that we could go either way,” Rivera said, “but what we want to do is, we want to go forward, we want to go up. We’ve been on the cusp, and we’ve had limited resources. Resources are important, but the biggest thing is the investment in us. I’m not just talking about dollars. I’m talking about time.”

Cal showed what’s possible on one Saturday last October against Miami. ESPN’s “College GameDay” came to campus for the first time and the students came out and helped create one of the best environments all year for the show.

The enthusiasm carried over to the game when the Bears broke out to a 25-point lead over the No. 8 team in the country before collapsing late and losing 39-38.

That was part of an 0-4 start in ACC play when Cal lost by a combined nine points, which was the difference between a successful season and a 6-7 record that gave the Bears their fifth straight losing campaign.

“You didn’t need to remind me, but I know the stat,” said Wilcox, who has a 42-50 record in eight seasons at Cal. “There’s difficult, frustrating losses. We had plenty of opportunities to win those games. I wish it was as simple as, well, we need to do this one drill or address this one position or fix this one problem. It’s not that simple. Ultimately, it’s one play in the game.”

Wilcox is back for a ninth season but the hierarchy has changed with the hiring of Rivera as GM following a long run as a coach and executive in the NFL. Rivera reports directly to Chancellor Rich Lyons and will ultimately make the decision on how long Wilcox lasts as coach. Rivera is heavily involved with fund-raising, marketing, recruiting and is also a sounding board for the coaching staff.

Rivera isn’t sure what he will do on game days but stressed Wilcox is in charge of that.

“I don’t want him looking over his shoulder thinking, ‘Do I have to do that?’” Rivera said. “So, I told him: ‘Call it the way you see it. I trust you.’”

Cal was hit hard by the portal, starting when quarterback Fernando Mendoza left for Indiana following last season. The losses got even worse in the spring portal when the Bears lost five running backs, including Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas. Tight end Jack Endries also left for Texas after he led the Bears with 56 catches in 2024.

With Mendoza gone after a successful two-year run as starter, Cal is turning to freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele after he beat out Ohio State transfer Devin Brown in a camp battle.

Sagapolutele joins Jared Goff as the only true freshman quarterbacks to start a season opener at Cal. Sagapolutele, a left-hander from Hawaii, is the most heralded quarterback recruit for the Bears since Goff arrived on campus 12 years ago.

“I’m sure he won’t be perfect. We’re not expecting him to be perfect,” Wilcox said. “We just expect him to be Jaron and get a little better every day.”

Cal was tied for the most sacks allowed last season with 50 leading to an overhaul that included the addition of several transfers with starting experience, including potential starters Tyson Ruffins, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Daveion Harley and LaJuan Owens.

Cal opens the season with a road game against former Pac-12 rival Oregon State on Aug. 30. The Bears also have nonconference games against Texas Southern, Minnesota and San Diego State as they try to build on Wilcox’s 18-4 record in nonconference games.

The highlights of Cal’s second ACC schedule include a Friday night home game against Bill Belichick and North Carolina on Oct. 17, the Big Game at Stanford on Nov. 22 and a season-ender at home against SMU on Nov. 29.

