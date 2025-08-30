Rocco Becht sets school record for accuracy in No. 22 Iowa State’s 55-7 win over South Dakota

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, two to tight end Benjamin Brahmer, and…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, two to tight end Benjamin Brahmer, and No. 22 Iowa State defeated South Dakota 55-7 on Saturday.

Iowa State (2-0), which beat Kansas State 24-21 in Ireland last week, opened with back-to-back wins for the fourth time under coach Matt Campbell.

Becht completed his first 14 passes and finished 19 for 20, a school-record 95%. He threw a touchdown pass in a program-record 20th straight game.

Kyle Konrardy set the school record for longest field goal with a 63-yarder as time expired in the first half. Konrardy’s kick was second-longest in Big 12 history behind Martin Gramatica’s 65-yarder for Kansas State in 1998.

Brahamer caught seven balls for 47 yards and tight end Gabe Burkle had four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa State’s Dylan Lee led all rushers with 81 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half.

South Dakota’s only touchdown came on a 6-yard pass from Aidan Bouman to Larenzo Fenner in the first quarter. Bouman, who spent his first two years at Iowa State, was 15 of 29 for 126 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

The Takeaway

South Dakota: The Coyotes reached the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals last season, but were overmatched against a Top 25 opponent.

Iowa State: The Cyclones continue to lean heavily on their tight ends. Of 23 completions by Behct and Alex Manske, 13 went to tight ends.

Up Next

South Dakota: visits Lamar on Saturday.

Iowa State: hosts Iowa on Saturday.

