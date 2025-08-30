Reed’s career-high 4 TD passes and Conception’s debut lead Texas A&M to 42-24 win over UTSA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for a career-high four touchdowns and KC Conception had a TD reception…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for a career-high four touchdowns and KC Conception had a TD reception and returned a punt for another score in his Texas A&M debut as the 19th-ranked Aggies rolled to a 42-24 win over UTSA Saturday night.

Robert Henry Jr.’s 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half cut Texas A&M’s lead to 21-17. But Reed threw a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down on the next drive before adding a 22-yard scoring throw on the following possession to extend the lead to 35-17 late in the third quarter.

Conception, a transfer from N.C. State, ran a punt back 80 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and his 31-yard reception made it 21-10 in the second. He had 72 yards receiving and became the first Aggie to have a punt return touchdown and a TD grab in the same game since Christian Kirk did it in 2017 against New Mexico.

Reed threw for 289 yards and Mario Craver, who transferred from Mississippi State, had a career-best 122 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

The takeaway

UTSA: Henry had his way with Texas A&M’s defense, running 16 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 15-yard TD run in the second quarter before adding his long scoring run after halftime. Though the name recognition on this team goes to quarterback Owen McCown, who is the son of former NFL QB Josh McCown, Henry is the clear star of this team.

Texas A&M: While the Roadrunners had no trouble runing the ball, the Aggies struggled to get their ground game going. They finished with 108 yards rushing but had just 35 with about eight minutes left in the third quarter. Reed led the Aggies with 39 yards rushing.

Up next

UTSA: Hosts Texas State next Saturday.

Texas A&M: Hosts Utah State next Saturday.

