Raynor throws for 345 yards, 3 TDs and Arkansas State cruises to 42-24 victory over FCS-member SEMO

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns, and Arkansas State added three touchdowns on the ground in a 42-24 victory over FCS-member Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

Raynor’s 4-yard connection with Ja’Quez Cross gave Arkansas State the lead for good at 14-10. Raynor added a 9-yard score to Corey Rucker in the third quarter for a 35-10 lead and a 10-yarder to Jaylen Bonelli midway through the fourth.

Devin Spencer, Kenyon Clay and Ja’Quez Cross each had a rushing touchdown for Arkansas State, which won its fourth straight game in the series. Rucker, who holds the program record with 3,037 receiving yards coming in, added 59 yards receiving and a touchdown. Raynor entered needing 58 yards passing to move into sixth on Arkansas State’s career passing yards list.

Jax Leatherwood completed 26-of-36 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns for SEMO. Brandon Epton Jr. rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown, and Donnie Cheers had 96 yards receiving and a score.

Arkansas State was playing an FCS member for the 15th consecutive season and 17th time over the last 18 years. The Red Wolves have won 21 of their last 22 games against FCS foes.

