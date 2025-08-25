Rahsul Faison gets extra year of eligibility, will play for South Carolina in 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina received confirmation Monday that transfer running back Rahsul Faison has been granted an additional…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina received confirmation Monday that transfer running back Rahsul Faison has been granted an additional year of eligibility and will be available to play this season.

Faison spent last season at Utah State, earning second team All-Mountain West Conference honors after rushing 198 times for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns. He was fourth in the MWC in rushing at 92.4 yards per game and posted five 100-yard rushing games.

The 13th-ranked Gamecocks will open the season on Sunday against Virginia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.