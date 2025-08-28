QB Mark Gronowski will make his debut for Hawkeyes against Albany of the FCS

Albany at Iowa, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch: FS1 Key stats Albany…

Albany at Iowa, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: FS1

Key stats

Albany (2024):

Overall offense: 334.7 yards per game (84th in FCS)

Passing: 226.0 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 108.7 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (104th)

Overall defense: 353.5 yards allowed per game (53rd in FCS)

Passing: 192.5 yards allowed per game (32nd)

Rushing: 161.0 yards allowed per game (77th)

Scoring: 28.3 points allowed per game (77th)

Iowa

Overall offense: 328.8 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 131.6 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 197.2 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (72nd)

Overall defense: 318.4 yards allowed per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 203.1 yards allowed per game (42nd)

Rushing: 115.3 yards allowed per game (25th)

Scoring: 17.8 points allowed per game (11th)

Team leaders

Albany (2024)

Passing: Van Weber, 739 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 56 completion percentage

Rushing: Jojo Uga, 422 yards on 100 carries, 6 TDs.

Receiving: Caden Burti, 271 yards, 24 catches, 3 TDs.

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 2,719 yards, 23 TDs, 7 INTs, 61 completion percentage (at South Dakota State)

Rushing: Kamari Moulton, 473 carries, 84 carries, 3 TDs.

Receiving: Jacob Gill, 411 yards, 35 catches, 2 TDs.

Last game

Albany beat Hampton 41-34 to end the season 4-8.

Iowa lost 27-24 to Missouri in the Music City Bowl to end the season 8-5.

Next game

Albany visits Delaware State on Sept. 6. Iowa visits Iowa State for the CyHawk Game on Sept. 6.

