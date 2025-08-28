QB Mark Gronowski will make his debut for Hawkeyes against Albany of the FCS

Albany at Iowa, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET.
BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.
How to watch: FS1
Key stats
Albany (2024):
Overall offense: 334.7 yards per game (84th in FCS)
Passing: 226.0 yards per game (39th)
Rushing: 108.7 yards per game (105th)
Scoring: 19.6 points per game (104th)
Overall defense: 353.5 yards allowed per game (53rd in FCS)
Passing: 192.5 yards allowed per game (32nd)
Rushing: 161.0 yards allowed per game (77th)
Scoring: 28.3 points allowed per game (77th)
Iowa
Overall offense: 328.8 yards per game (117th in FBS)
Passing: 131.6 yards per game (129th)
Rushing: 197.2 yards per game (24th)
Scoring: 27.7 points per game (72nd)
Overall defense: 318.4 yards allowed per game (20th in FBS)
Passing: 203.1 yards allowed per game (42nd)
Rushing: 115.3 yards allowed per game (25th)
Scoring: 17.8 points allowed per game (11th)
Team leaders
Albany (2024)
Passing: Van Weber, 739 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 56 completion percentage
Rushing: Jojo Uga, 422 yards on 100 carries, 6 TDs.
Receiving: Caden Burti, 271 yards, 24 catches, 3 TDs.
Iowa
Passing: Mark Gronowski, 2,719 yards, 23 TDs, 7 INTs, 61 completion percentage (at South Dakota State)
Rushing: Kamari Moulton, 473 carries, 84 carries, 3 TDs.
Receiving: Jacob Gill, 411 yards, 35 catches, 2 TDs.
Last game
Albany beat Hampton 41-34 to end the season 4-8.
Iowa lost 27-24 to Missouri in the Music City Bowl to end the season 8-5.
Next game
Albany visits Delaware State on Sept. 6. Iowa visits Iowa State for the CyHawk Game on Sept. 6.
