Pavia throws for 275 yards, 3 TDs as the Commodores roll past Charleston Southern 45-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, each tying his personal best while at Vanderbilt, and the Commodores beat Charleston Southern 45-3 on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

Pavia matched his high at Vanderbilt for passing yards, set last season in a 24-14 win over Ball State. His three touchdowns were the most he’s throw at Vanderbilt since a 35-27 victory over Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl last December.

Pavia was 20-of-25 passing without an interception for Vanderbilt. Tre Richardson had five catches for 74 yards.

Blaze Berlowitz came on in relief of Pavia to start the fourth quarter. Both are New Mexico State transfers.

Vanderbilt dominated on both sides of the ball, accumulating 481 yards of offense to Charleston Southern’s 133. It was the fewest total yards allowed by the defense since a 55-0 win over Alcorn State on Sept. 7, 2024.

Sedrick Alexander led the effort on the ground, rushing for 83 yards on 12 attempts for Vanderbilt. He also had a 26-yard touchdown grab.

In the first half, Vanderbilt only punted once and scored on four drives.

The takeaway

Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers have lost 11 straight, dating to last season. They struggled in every area of the game, including special teams when Gilbert Brown had a punt go 11 yards in the third.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores had their offense rolling in Week 1, with 201 yards on the ground and Pavia’s effort through the air. Cornerback Martel Hight got some reps in at wide receiver and on special teams, recording 17 yards on two receptions.

Up next

Charleston Southern: Travels to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 6

Vanderbilt: Travels to Virginia Tech on Sept. 6

