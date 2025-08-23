Page runs for 2 scores, Gabalis passes for 2, Tarleton State rolls over Portland State 42-0

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Tre Page III had two long touchdown runs, Victor Gabalis threw a pair of touchdown passes…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Tre Page III had two long touchdown runs, Victor Gabalis threw a pair of touchdown passes two minutes apart in the third quarter and Tarleton State rolled to a 42-0 win over Portland State on Saturday.

The Texans, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, dominated the season opener, piling up 453 yards of offense and handing the Vikings their first shutout loss at home in 22 years.

Page, a redshirt freshman, scored on a 28-yard run midway through the first quarter and on an 89-yard run early in the second. He finished with 170 yards on 15 carries. Starting running back Tylan Hines was injured on his fourth carry.

Gabalis was 14 of 24 for 152 yards. He tossed a 14-yard TD pass to Dawson Hearne to cap an 88-yard drive in the middle of the third quarter. After Portland State lost the ball on the ensuing kickoff return, he threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Joiner.

Omar Emmons returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown and Caleb Lewis ended a 75-yard drive with an 8-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Ty Rawls had two picks for the Texans.

Three Portland State quarterbacks combined to go 18 of 35 for 169 yards with three interceptions.

