Oregon State looks to rebound from last season’s rout in rematch against California

California at Oregon State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon State by 2 1/2.
How to watch: ESPN.
Key stats
California (2024):
Overall offense: 380.2 yards per game (72nd in FBS)
Passing: 358.6 yards per game (37th)
Rushing: 121.5 yards per game (103rd)
Scoring: 25.1 points per game (90th)
Overall defense: 337.5. yards allowed per game (36th in FBS)
Passing: 227.6 yards allowed per game (84th)
Rushing: 109.8 yards allowed per game (14th)
Scoring: 22.31 points allowed per game (36th)
Oregon State
Overall offense: 390.6 yards per game (60th in FBS)
Passing: 201.4 yards per game (94th)
Rushing: 189.2 yards per game (29th)
Scoring: 24.2 points per game (95th)
Overall defense: 388.9 yards allowed per game (98th in FBS)
Passing: 214.1 yards allowed per game (55th)
Rushing: 185.8 yards allowed per game (107th)
Scoring: 29.92 points allowed per game (101st)
Team leaders
California (2024)
Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 3,004 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage
Rushing: Jaivian Thomas, 626 yards on 100 carries, 7 TDs
Receiving: Jack Endries, 623 yards on 56 catches, 2 TDs
Oregon State (2024)
Passing: Gevani McCoy, 1,300 yards, 3 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.89 completion percentage
Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 1,082 yards on 232 carries, 15 TDs
Receiving: Trent Walker, 901, 81 catches, 2 TDs
Last game
California lost to UNLV 24-13 in the LA Bowl, finishing the season 6-7.
Oregon State lost at Boise State, 34-18, to end the season 5-7.
Next game
Cal hosts Texas Southern on Sept. 6. Oregon State hosts Fresno State on Sept. 6.
