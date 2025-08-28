Oklahoma State’s Hejny shines before injury in 27-7 win over UT Martin

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Hauss Hejny threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in one quarter before getting…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Hauss Hejny threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in one quarter before getting injured, and Oklahoma State defeated UT Martin 27-7 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hejny passed for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 27 yards and another score before leaving the game late in the opening period with a lower body injury.

Zane Flores passed for 136 yards for Oklahoma State. Terrill Davis, a transfer from Division II Central Oklahoma, had two catches for 75 yards for the Cowboys.

UT Martin running back John Gentry ran for 51 yards and had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown for UT Martin, a FCS program that reached the second round of the playoffs last season. Oklahoma State held the Skyhawks to 225 total yards and shut them out after the first quarter.

The Cowboys led 14-0 when UT Martin receiver Bryce Bailey connected with Gentry for a 39-yard score on a double-pass play. Oklahoma State led 17-7 at halftime.

UT Martin drove deep into Oklahoma State territory early in the fourth quarter before Jacobi Oliphant Jr. intercepted a Jase Bauer pass inside the 10-yard line. Sesi Vailahi’s 9-yard touchdown run for Oklahoma State later in the quarter put the Cowboys up 27-7.

UT Martin: The Skyhawks, expected to be a strong FCS team, allowed just 359 total yards.

Oklahoma St: The Cowboys moved the ball with Hejny at quarterback but struggled with Flores, especially in the second and third quarters.

UT Martin visits UTEP on Sept. 6.

Oklahoma State visits No. 7 Oregon on Sept. 6.

