Oklahoma State to host FCS foe UT Martin in season opener

Tennessee-Martin at Oklahoma State, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma State by 19.5. How to watch: ESPN+…

Tennessee-Martin at Oklahoma State, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma State by 19.5.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Oklahoma State (2024):

Overall offense: 374.0 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 262.3 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 111.8 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (74th)

Overall defense: 500.6 yards allowed per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 285.6 yards allowed per game (131st)

Rushing: 215.0 yards allowed per game (128th)

Scoring: 35.6 points allowed per game (125th)

UT Martin (2024)

Overall offense: 375.1 yards per game (54th in FCS)

Passing: 210.4 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 164.8 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (24th)

Overall defense: 334.6 yards allowed per game (32nd in FCS)

Passing: 241.4 yards allowed per game (99th)

Rushing: 93.2 yards allowed per game (6th)

Scoring: 24.2 points allowed per game (48th)

Team leaders

Oklahoma State (2024)

Passing: No returning passer with yardage last season.

Rushing: Trent Howland, 234 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Terrill Davis, 1,609 yards, 15 TDs (at Division II Central Oklahoma)

UT Martin

Passing: Jase Bauer, 310 yards, 2 TDs (at Sam Houston).

Rushing: Armoni Goodwin, 88 yards (at UAB), John Gentry, 466 yards, 4 TDs (at Sam Houston).

Receiving: Drake Martinez, 142 yards, 2 TDs (at Houston Christian).

Last game

Oklahoma State lost to Colorado 52-0 to end the season with a 3-9 record.

UT Martin lost at Montana State 49-17 in the second round of the FCS playoffs to finish 9-5.

Next game

Oklahoma State visits Oregon on Sept. 6. UT Martin visits UTEP on Sept. 6.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.