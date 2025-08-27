Oklahoma State to host FCS foe UT Martin in season opener

Tennessee-Martin at Oklahoma State, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma State by 19.5.
How to watch: ESPN+
Key stats
Oklahoma State (2024):
Overall offense: 374.0 yards per game (80th in FBS)
Passing: 262.3 yards per game (30th)
Rushing: 111.8 yards per game (114th)
Scoring: 27.2 points per game (74th)
Overall defense: 500.6 yards allowed per game (132nd in FBS)
Passing: 285.6 yards allowed per game (131st)
Rushing: 215.0 yards allowed per game (128th)
Scoring: 35.6 points allowed per game (125th)
UT Martin (2024)
Overall offense: 375.1 yards per game (54th in FCS)
Passing: 210.4 yards per game (58th)
Rushing: 164.8 yards per game (43rd)
Scoring: 31.4 points per game (24th)
Overall defense: 334.6 yards allowed per game (32nd in FCS)
Passing: 241.4 yards allowed per game (99th)
Rushing: 93.2 yards allowed per game (6th)
Scoring: 24.2 points allowed per game (48th)
Team leaders
Oklahoma State (2024)
Passing: No returning passer with yardage last season.
Rushing: Trent Howland, 234 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving: Terrill Davis, 1,609 yards, 15 TDs (at Division II Central Oklahoma)
UT Martin
Passing: Jase Bauer, 310 yards, 2 TDs (at Sam Houston).
Rushing: Armoni Goodwin, 88 yards (at UAB), John Gentry, 466 yards, 4 TDs (at Sam Houston).
Receiving: Drake Martinez, 142 yards, 2 TDs (at Houston Christian).
Last game
Oklahoma State lost to Colorado 52-0 to end the season with a 3-9 record.
UT Martin lost at Montana State 49-17 in the second round of the FCS playoffs to finish 9-5.
Next game
Oklahoma State visits Oregon on Sept. 6. UT Martin visits UTEP on Sept. 6.
