Oklahoma State QB Hauss Hejny to miss multiple games with injury

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny will miss multiple games with a lower-body injury he suffered in the season opener Thursday against UT Martin.

Oklahoma State made the announcement in a social media post on Friday.

ESPN reported that Hejny had surgery on a broken bone in his left foot on Friday.

Hejny threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score before getting injured late in the first quarter of Oklahoma State’s 27-7 win. He passed for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 27 yards and another score before leaving the game.

“We’re proud of the way Hauss played last night and wish him a full and speedy recovery,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in a statement. “I’m thankful for our medical staff and their ability to provide prompt, top-tier care for our team.”

Hejny, a freshman who transferred from TCU, won a quarterback battle with Zane Flores during camp. Flores passed for 136 yards after Hejny went down.

The Cowboys visit No. 7 Oregon on Sept. 6.

