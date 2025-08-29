Northwestern St. ends 20-game skid, downs Alcorn St. 20-10

NATCHITOCHES, LA (AP) — Ty Moore scooped up a loose ball after a botched punt attempt and Northwestern State picked…

NATCHITOCHES, LA (AP) — Ty Moore scooped up a loose ball after a botched punt attempt and Northwestern State picked up its first win since Nov. 5, 2022, with a 20-10 victory over Alcorn State on Thursday night.

The Demons brought a 20-game losing streak, the longest active run in the FCS, into the season opener.

The Braves were punting from their 44-yard line when the snap sailed over the head of punter Demetrion Duvall. Moore picked up the ball at the 8-yard line to cruised into the end zone for a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

Abram Johnston finished the night 9 of 18 for 85 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 69 yards on the ground for Northwestern State.

Johnston hit Ty Moore for a 6-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

The Braves scored a 72-yard pick-six by Orlandus McLaurin late in the third quarter and then got a 51-yard field goal by Grandin Willcox less than two minutes later to close within 13-10.

Northwestern State responded with a 12-play, 68-yard drive, taking more than six minutes, with Ryan Tyler scoring from the 1.

Jaylon Tolbert tossed two interceptions on 19 of 44 passing with 182 yards as the Braves failed to muster up any offense all night.

The game was briefly delayed by lightning.

