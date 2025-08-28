Northwestern and Tulane open their 2025 campaigns with an early kickoff in the south Louisiana heat

Northwestern at Tulane, Saturday, noon EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Tulane by 5 1/2.
How to watch: ESPNU.
Key stats
Northwestern (2024)
Overall offense: 284.4 yards per game (130th in FBS)
Passing: 185.9 yards per game (111th)
Rushing: 98.5 yards per game (122nd)
Scoring: 17.8 points per game (128th)
Overall defense: 361.8 yards allowed per game (56th in FBS)
Passing: 231.8 yards allowed per game (89th)
Rushing: 129.9 yards allowed per game (37th)
Scoring: 26.3 points allowed per game (81st)
Tulane (2024)
Overall offense: 405.0 yards per game (52nd in FBS)
Passing: 209.4 yards per game (89th)
Rushing: 145.8 yards per game (60th)
Scoring: 35.1 points per game (16th)
Overall defense: 323.5 yards allowed per game (24th in FBS)
Passing: 177.7 yards allowed per game (15th)
Rushing: 80.5 yards per game (2nd)
Scoring: 20.6 points allowed per game (24th)
Team leaders
Northwestern (2024)
Passing: Jack Lausch, 1,714 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs, 53.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Cam Porter, 501 yards on 126 carries, 6 TDs
Receiving: A.J. Henning, 603 yards on 59 catches, 4 TDs
Tulane (2024)
Passing: Darian Mensah, 2,723 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage
Rushing: Makhi Hughes, 1,401 yards on 265 carries, 15 TDs
Receiving: Mario Williams, 1,031 yards, 60 catches, 6 TDs
Last game
Northwestern lost to Illinois 38-28 to finish 2024 at 4-8.
Tulane lost to Florida 33-8 in the Gasparilla Bowl to finish on a three-game skid and at 9-5 overall.
Next game
Northwestern hosts Western Illinois on Sept. 5. Tulane visits South Alabama on Sept. 6.
