Northwestern and Tulane open their 2025 campaigns with an early kickoff in the south Louisiana heat

Northwestern at Tulane, Saturday, noon EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Tulane by 5 1/2. How to watch: ESPNU. Key stats…

Northwestern at Tulane, Saturday, noon EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tulane by 5 1/2.

How to watch: ESPNU.

Key stats

Northwestern (2024)

Overall offense: 284.4 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 185.9 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 98.5 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (128th)

Overall defense: 361.8 yards allowed per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 231.8 yards allowed per game (89th)

Rushing: 129.9 yards allowed per game (37th)

Scoring: 26.3 points allowed per game (81st)

Tulane (2024)

Overall offense: 405.0 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 209.4 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 145.8 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 35.1 points per game (16th)

Overall defense: 323.5 yards allowed per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 177.7 yards allowed per game (15th)

Rushing: 80.5 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 20.6 points allowed per game (24th)

Team leaders

Northwestern (2024)

Passing: Jack Lausch, 1,714 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs, 53.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Porter, 501 yards on 126 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: A.J. Henning, 603 yards on 59 catches, 4 TDs

Tulane (2024)

Passing: Darian Mensah, 2,723 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Hughes, 1,401 yards on 265 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Mario Williams, 1,031 yards, 60 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Northwestern lost to Illinois 38-28 to finish 2024 at 4-8.

Tulane lost to Florida 33-8 in the Gasparilla Bowl to finish on a three-game skid and at 9-5 overall.

Next game

Northwestern hosts Western Illinois on Sept. 5. Tulane visits South Alabama on Sept. 6.

