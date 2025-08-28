North Carolina plays its 1st game under Bill Belichick when the Tar Heels host TCU on Labor Day

TCU at North Carolina, Monday, 8 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by 3 1/2. How to watch: ESPN…

TCU at North Carolina, Monday, 8 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by 3 1/2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

TCU (2024)

Overall offense: 426.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 312.9 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 113.9 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (23rd)

Overall defense: 345.6 yards allowed per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 185.2 yards allowed per game (23rd)

Rushing: 160.4 yards allowed per game (83rd)

Scoring: 24.6 points allowed per game (62nd)

UNC (2024)

Overall offense: 406.7 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 224.4 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 182.3 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (44th)

Overall defense: 375.8 yards allowed per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards allowed per game (80th)

Rushing: 149.5 yards allowed per game (66th)

Scoring: 28.1 points allowed per game (89th)

Team leaders

TCU (2024)

Passing: Josh Hoover, 3,949 yards, 27 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremy Payne, 239 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister 762 yards on 39 catches, 5 TDs

UNC (2024)

Passing: Gio Lopez, 2,559 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.0 completion percentage (at South Alabama)

Rushing: Davion Gause, 326 yards, 4 TDs.

Receiving: Kobe Paysour, 365 yards on 21 catches, 0 TDs.

Last game

TCU beat Louisiana 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl in December, capping a 9-4 season.

UNC lost 27-14 to UConn in the Fenway Bowl in December to cap a 6-7 season.

Next game

TCU gets a week off before playing its home opener against Abilene Christian on Sept. 13.

UNC travels for an instate game at Charlotte on Sept. 6.

