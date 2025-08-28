No. 8 Alabama turns to QB Ty Simpson against FSU to open coach Kalen DeBoer’s 2nd season

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 13 1/2.
How to watch: ABC.
Key stats
Alabama (2024):
Overall offense: 410.2 yards per game (42nd in FBS)
Passing: 236.4 yards per game (56th)
Rushing: 173.85 yards per game (47th)
Scoring: 33.8 points per game (22nd)
Overall defense: 320.1 yards allowed per game (21st in FBS)
Passing: 182.2 yards allowed per game (19th)
Rushing: 137.85 yards allowed per game (48th)
Scoring: 17.4 points allowed per game (10th)
Florida State (2024):
Overall offense: 270.3 yards per game (132nd in FBS)
Passing: 180.3 yards per game (116th)
Rushing: 89.92 yards per game (129th)
Scoring: 15.4 points per game (131st)
Overall defense: 385.9 yards allowed per game (86th in FBS)
Passing: 201.3 yards allowed per game (41st)
Rushing: 184.67 yards per game (107th)
Scoring: 28 points allowed per game (87th)
Team leaders
Alabama (2024)
Passing: Jalen Milroe, 2,844 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Jalen Milroe, 726 yards on 168 carries, 20 TDs
Receiving: Ryan Williams, 865 yards on 48 catches, 8 TDs
Florida State (2024)
Passing: DJ Uiagalelei, 1,065 yards, 4 TDs, 6 INTs, 53.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Lawrence Toafili, 456 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: Ja’Khi Douglas, 519 yards, 32 catches, 4 TDs
Last game
Alabama lost to Michigan 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, finishing coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season at 9-4.
Florida State lost to rival Florida 31-11 to finish 2-11, the program’s worst showing in 50 years.
Next game
Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6. Florida State hosts East Texas A&M the same day.
