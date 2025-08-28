No. 8 Alabama turns to QB Ty Simpson against FSU to open coach Kalen DeBoer’s 2nd season

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET. BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 13 1/2. How to…

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 13 1/2.

How to watch: ABC.

Key stats

Alabama (2024):

Overall offense: 410.2 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 236.4 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 173.85 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 33.8 points per game (22nd)

Overall defense: 320.1 yards allowed per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 182.2 yards allowed per game (19th)

Rushing: 137.85 yards allowed per game (48th)

Scoring: 17.4 points allowed per game (10th)

Florida State (2024):

Overall offense: 270.3 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 180.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 89.92 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 15.4 points per game (131st)

Overall defense: 385.9 yards allowed per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 201.3 yards allowed per game (41st)

Rushing: 184.67 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 28 points allowed per game (87th)

Team leaders

Alabama (2024)

Passing: Jalen Milroe, 2,844 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Milroe, 726 yards on 168 carries, 20 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Williams, 865 yards on 48 catches, 8 TDs

Florida State (2024)

Passing: DJ Uiagalelei, 1,065 yards, 4 TDs, 6 INTs, 53.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Lawrence Toafili, 456 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Khi Douglas, 519 yards, 32 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Alabama lost to Michigan 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, finishing coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season at 9-4.

Florida State lost to rival Florida 31-11 to finish 2-11, the program’s worst showing in 50 years.

Next game

Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6. Florida State hosts East Texas A&M the same day.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.