No. 7 Oregon hosts Montana State in Autzen Stadium opener

Montana State at No. 7 Oregon, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon by 27 1/2.
How to watch: Big Ten Network.
Key stats
Montana State
Overall offense: 478.8 yards per game (2nd FCS)
Passing: 183.9 yards per game (86th)
Rushing: 294.9 yards per game (2nd)
Scoring: 40.8 points per game (1st)
Overall defense: 311.9 yards allowed per game (15th in FCS)
Passing: 190.8 yards allowed per game (31st)
Rushing: 121.2 yards allowed per game (24th)
Scoring: 18.3 points allowed per game (11th)
Oregon (2024):
Overall offense: 437.2 yards per game (22 in FBS)
Passing: 279.5 yards per game (13th)
Rushing: 157.9 yards per game (72nd )
Scoring: 34.9 points per game (17th)
Overall defense: 315.9 yards allowed per game (15th in FBS)
Passing: 185.9 yards allowed per game (25th)
Rushing: 130.0 yards allowed per game (38th)
Scoring: 19.4 points allowed per game (16th)
Team leaders
Montana State (2024)
Passing: Tommy Mellott, 2,783, 31 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage.
Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 1,386 on 199 carries, 16 TDs
Receiving: Taco Dowler, 597 yards on 38 catches, 11 TDs
Oregon (2024)
Passing: Dillon Gabriel, 3,857 yards, 30 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage
Rushing: Jordan James, 1, 267 on 233 carries, 15 TDs
Receiving: Tez Johnson, 898 on 83 catches, 10 TDs
Last game
Montana State lost to North Dakota State 35-32 in the FCS title game, finishing the season 15-1.
Oregon lost to Ohio State 41-21 in the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, finishing the season 13-1.
Next game
Montana State hosts South Dakota State on Sept. 6. Oregon hosts Oklahoma State on Sept. 6.
