No. 6 Notre Dame slight favorite over No. 10 Miami in season opener pitting longtime rivals

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Notre Dame by 2…

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Notre Dame by 2 1/2.

How to watch: ABC.

Key stats

Notre Dame (2024)

Overall offense: 399.1 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 198.1 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 200.9 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 36.1 points per game (10th)

Overall defense: 307.4 yards allowed per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 169.4 yards allowed per game (4th)

Rushing: 138.1 yards allowed per game (49th)

Scoring: 15.5 points allowed per game (T-4th)

Miami (2024)

Overall offense: 537.2 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 348.2 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 188.9 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 43.9 points per game (1st)

Overall defense: 327.2 yards allowed per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 214.4 yards allowed per game (57th)

Rushing: 112.8 yards allowed per game (19th)

Scoring: 25.3 points allowed per game (70th)

Team leaders

Notre Dame (2024)

Passing: Tyler Buchner, 1-for-1, 23 yards.

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 1,125 yards on 163 carries, 17 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Fields, 808 yards on 55 receptions, 5 TDs (at Virginia)

Miami (2024)

Passing: Carson Beck, 3,485 yards, 65% completion percentage, 28 TDs (at Georgia)

Rushing: Mark Fletcher Jr., 607 yards on 112 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: C.J. Daniels, 480 yards on 42 receptions (at LSU)

Last game

Notre Dame lost 34-23 to Ohio State in the CFP national championship game.

Miami lost 42-41 to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Next game

Notre Dame plays host to No. 19 Texas A&M on Sept. 13.

Miami plays host to Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 6.

