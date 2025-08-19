No. 5 Georgia has high expectations in Smart’s 10th year with QB Stockton leading new-look offense

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — With 105 wins, two national championships and three Southeastern Conference titles in his first nine years…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — With 105 wins, two national championships and three Southeastern Conference titles in his first nine years as Georgia’s coach, Kirby Smart has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes time to project the nation’s top teams.

This year, Georgia is No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25, though explaining the optimistic projection may be difficult. The consistently respected recruiting classes drawn to Athens by Smart and his staff provide another strong talent base. Still, this team boasts far more young players looking to seize opportunities than established stars.

“A lot of them haven’t had an opportunity to play, and now this is their opportunity,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs had no players included in the preseason AP All-America first-team offense or defense announced Monday. Georgia’s only preseason first-team pick was punter Brett Thorson. Each of the other top nine teams in the preseason Top 25 had a first-team selection on offense or defense.

Georgia landed defensive tackle Christen Miller, safety KJ Bolden and kicker Peyton Woodring on the preseason AP All-America second team.

Gunner in the spotlight

Georgia has only seven returning starters on a young team expected to be led by junior quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has only one career start.

Stockton took over for injured Carson Beck in the second half of Georgia’s 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the SEC championship game. Georgia players cheered Stockton onto the field in a display which showed his popularity on the team. Stockton started in the Bulldogs’ 23-10 Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals.

Smart allowed Stockton’s quarterback competition with Ryan Puglisi to continue this summer after Beck’s transfer to Miami, Stockton provides a dual-threat style that may be compared with former starter Stetson Bennett.

Emphasis on the dirty yards

The running game starts with sophomore Nate Frazier, who ran for 671 yards with eight touchdowns as a true freshman.

“I think he’s growing as a complete back,” said offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “I guess the next step is stop trying to look for the home run all the time. That’s something we’ve got to get better with all the backs. We’ve got to learn to get the dirty yards.”

Illinois transfer Josh McCray, freshman Bo Walker and senior Cash Jones are other names to watch at running back.

Leading the defense

Miller, Bolden, inside linebacker C.J. Allen and cornerback Daylen Everette are defensive leaders. Raylen Wilson joins Allen to make inside linebacker a strength. Army transfer Elo Modozie could start at outside linebacker. Elijah Griffin is expected to make an immediate impact on the defensive front as a freshman.

Revamped offensive line

Right tackle Earnest Greene III is the only returning starter on the offensive line. Center Drew Bobo, the son of the offensive coordinator, offensive guard Micah Morris, a fifth-year senior, and junior left tackle Monroe Freeling have experience as fill-in starters.

“I’ve been pleased with the group,” Smart said after the first preseason scrimmage. “They continue to work hard and do what we need to do. We’ll be where we need to be.”

Schedule includes visits from Alabama and Texas

Georgia opens with two non-conference home games, starting with its Aug. 30 opener against Marshall. The Bulldogs will be favored against Austin Peay on Sept. 6 before their SEC opener at No. 24 Tennessee on Sept. 13. Schedule highlights include a top 10 showdown against No. 8 Alabama in Athens on Sept. 27 and a visit from No. 1 Texas on Nov. 15.

The state rivalry game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 28 will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

