No. 4 Clemson, No. 9 LSU to clash in what could be an aerial showdown and high-scoring affair

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by 3 1/2. How…

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by 3 1/2.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

LSU (2024)

431.5 yards per game (25th in FCS)

Passing: 278.5 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 116.4 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (47th)

Overall defense: 364.4 yards allowed per game (61st in FCS)

Passing: 224.3 yards allowed per game (76th)

Rushing: 140.1 yards allowed per game (51st)

Scoring: 24.3 points allowed per game (59th)

Clemson (2024)

Overall offense: 451.9 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 315.2 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 173.4 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 34.7 points per game (18th)

Overall defense: 374.1 yards allowed per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 213.5 yards allowed per game (54th)

Rushing: 160.6 yards allowed per game (85th)

Scoring: 23 points allowed per game (42nd)

Team leaders

LSU (2024)

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier 4,052, 29 TDs, 12 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 753 yards on 171 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Aaron Anderson, 884 yards on 61 catches, 5 TDs

Clemson (2024)

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 3,639 yards, 36 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Phil Mafah Pavia, 1,115 yards on 216 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Antonio Williams, 904 yards on 74 catches, 11 TDs

Last game

LSU beat Baylor 44-31 in the Texas Bowl.

Clemson lost to Texas 38-24 in the College Football Playoff.

Next game

Boith teams are at home on Sept. 6 as LSU hosts Louisiana Tech, while Clemson hosts Troy.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.