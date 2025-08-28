No. 24 Tennessee and Syracuse kick off the season in Atlanta

Syracuse at No. 24 Tennessee, Saturday, noon EDT, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta BetMGM College Football Odds: Tennessee by 14 1/2. How…

Syracuse at No. 24 Tennessee, Saturday, noon EDT, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tennessee by 14 1/2.

How to watch: ABC, Vol Network, Fubo

Key Stats

Syracuse (2024)

Overall offense: 467.6 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 370 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 93 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (T-13th)

Overall defense: 377.5 yards allowed per game (78th)

Passing: 227.3 yards allowed per game (82nd)

Rushing: 150.2 yards allowed per game (69th)

Scoring: 29.15 points allowed per game (96th)

Tennessee (2024)

Overall offense: 447 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 221.2 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 225.8 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (T-12th)

Overall defense: 293.3 yards allowed per game (6th)

Passing: 189.3 yards allowed per game (29th)

Rushing: 103.9 yards allowed per game (10th)

Scoring: 16.8 points allowed per game (7th)

Team leaders

Syracuse (2024)

Passing: Kyle McCord, 4,779 yards, 29 TDs, 12 INT, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: LeQuint Allen, 1,021 yards on 228 carries, 16 TD

Receiving: Trebor Pena, 941 yards, 84 receptions, 9 TDs (At Penn State)

Tennessee (2024)

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 2,616 yards, 19 TDS, 5 INT, 63.7 completion percentage (At UCLA)

Rushing: Dylan Sampson, 1,491 yards on 258 carries, 22 TDs

Receiving: Dont’e Thornton Jr., 661 yards, 26 receptions, 6 TDs

Last game

Syracuse defeated No. 8 Miami 42-38 in its regular-season finale and capped a 10-3 season with a 52-35 bowl win over Washington State.

Tennessee fell to Ohio State 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff and finished 10-3.

Next game

Syracuse hosts UConn at noon on Sept. 6. Tennessee hosts East Tennessee State on Sept. 6.

