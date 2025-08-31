No. 23 Texas Tech routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-7 as Behren Morton exits after sack

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns before exiting the game following a sack…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns before exiting the game following a sack in the second quarter, and No. 23 Texas Tech routed overmatched FCS member Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-7 in the opener for both teams Saturday night.

The Red Raiders led 47-0 at halftime coming off their first preseason Top 25 ranking since 2008, and the game was shortened to a pair of 8-minute quarters following a 90-minute weather delay that hit at the break.

Morton came up limping after Tayvon Hardwick came off the edge and hit Morton low, tweaking the senior’s lower right leg. Hardwick was penalized for roughing the passer.

Morton took the next snap and handed off to J’Koby Williams, who ran 5 yards for a touchdown and a 37-0 lead. Morton and coach Joey McGuire then conferred with the medical staff, and Morton left the field.

He was still in uniform when he returned to the sideline before halftime, and coach Joey McGuire said in a radio interview at the break that Morton was OK. He completed 16 of 18 passes.

Will Hammond replaced Morton and led two more scoring drives as the Red Raiders put up points all eight times they had the ball before halftime with six touchdowns and two field goals.

Hammond ran 64 yards for a touchdown on the fifth play of the second half and threw for a score. Terrance Carter had two TD catches.

Pine Bluff avoided the shutout on Christian Peters’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Ellis Stewart in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions were outgained 392-52 in the first half, when Peters was 9 of 19 for 39 yards with an interception and their leading rusher was Za’Marion Webber with 9 yards on eight carries.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders followed the script against an overmatched opening opponent while carrying their loftiest expectations in years, maybe ever, after spending big to land one of the top transfer classes in the country.

Up next

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: At Central Arkansas next Saturday.

Texas Tech: Kent State at home next Saturday.

