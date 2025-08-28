No. 23 Texas Tech opens season at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 23 Texas Tech, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET
BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.
How to watch: ESPN+
Key stats
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2024):
Overall offense: 335.1 yards per game (82nd in FCS)
Passing: 219.5 yards per game (46th)
Rushing: 115.6 yards per game (98th)
Scoring: 23.5 points per game (72nd)
Overall defense: 426.2 yards allowed per game (103rd in FCS)
Passing: 208.6 yards allowed per game (48th)
Rushing: 217.0 yards allowed per game (114th)
Scoring: 35.3 points allowed per game (108th)
Texas Tech (2024):
Overall offense: 462.7 yards per game (9th in FBS)
Passing: 296.7 yards per game (9th)
Rushing: 166.0 yards per game (61st)
Scoring: 37.6 points per game (4th)
Overall defense: 460.2 yards allowed per game (127th in FBS)
Passing: 308.1 yards allowed per game (133rd)
Rushing: 152.1 yards allowed per game (73rd)
Scoring: 34.8 points allowed per game (122nd)
Team leaders
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2024)
Passing: DJ Stevenson, 93 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 53.4 completion percentage
Rushing: BJ Curry, 509 yards on 123 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Kristian Gammage, 223 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD
Texas Tech (2024)
Passing: Behren Morton, 3,335 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage
Rushing: J’Koby Williams 240 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 877 yards, 60 catches, 6 TDs
Last game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished a 3-9 season with a 31-23 loss to Texas Southern.
Texas Tech lost 39-26 to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl after finishing the regular season with consecutive 50-point games.
Next game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at Central Arkansas on Sept. 6. Texas Tech hosts Kent State on Sept. 6.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.