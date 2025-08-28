No. 22 Iowa State plays home opener against South Dakota after knocking off K-State in Ireland

South Dakota (0-0) at No. 22 Iowa State (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How…

South Dakota (0-0) at No. 22 Iowa State (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: Fox.

Key stats

South Dakota (2024)

Overall offense: 436.9 yards per game (9th in FCS)

Passing: 220.9 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 215.9 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (7th)

Overall defense: 315.6 yards allowed per game (17th in FCS)

Passing: 199.5 yards allowed per game (42nd)

Rushing: 116.1 yards allowed per game (17th)

Scoring: 17.6 points allowed per game (7th)

Iowa State (2025)

Overall offense: 313 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 183 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 130 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (4th)

Overall defense: 383 yards allowed per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 273 yards allowed per game (7th)

Rushing: 110 yards allowed per game (4th)

Scoring: 21 points allowed per game (3rd)

Team leaders

South Dakota (2024)

Passing: Aidan Bouman, 2,959 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr., 1,244 yards on 167 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Javion Phelps, 206 yards on 17 catches, 1 TD.

Iowa State (2025)

Passing: Rocco Becht, 183 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 50 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 71 yards, 16 carries, 0 TDs.

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 48 yards, 3 catches, 1 TD.

Last game

South Dakota lost 31-17 to Montana State in FCS semifinals to end the season 11-3.

Iowa State defeated Kansas State 24-21 in its season opener in Dublin, Ireland, last Saturday.

Next game

South Dakota visits Lamar on Sept. 6.

Iowa State hosts rival Iowa in the CyHawk Game on Sept. 6.

