No. 22 Iowa St and No. 17 Kansas State take their Big 12 rivalry to Dublin for opener

No. 22 Iowa State vs. No. 17 Kansas State at Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, noon EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas State by 3.5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Iowa State (2024):

Overall offense: 416.2 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 255.7 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 160.5 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 31.1 points per game (41st)

Overall defense: 343.9 yards allowed per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 165.6 yards allowed per game (1st)

Rushing: 188.4 yards allowed per game (109th)

Scoring: 22.9 points allowed per game (41st)

Kansas State (2024):

Overall offense: 426.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 211.4 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 215.5 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (46th)

Overall defense: 343.4 yards allowed per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 224.7 yards allowed per game (77th)

Rushing: 118.7 yards allowed per game (28th)

Scoring: 23.4 points allowed per game (50th)

Team leaders

Iowa State (2024)

Passing: Rocco Becht, 3,505 yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 752 yards on 151 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Chase Sowell, 678 yards, 34 catches, 3 TDs (at East Carolina)

Kansas State (2024)

Passing: Avery Johnson, 2,712 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 546 yards on 74 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 823 yards, 47 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Iowa State beat Miami 42-41 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl to finish 11-3 on the season

Kansas State defeated Rutgers 44-41 in the Rate Bowl to finish 9-4 on the season

Next game

Iowa State plays South Dakota next Saturday.

Kansas State plays North Dakota next Saturday.

