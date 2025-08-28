No. 21 Ole Miss opens against a Georgia State team looking to rebound from a tough 2024 season

Georgia State at No. 21 Mississippi, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Mississippi by 35 1/2.
How to watch: SEC Network.
Key stats
Georgia State (2024)
Overall offense: 389.0 yards per game (64th in FBS)
Passing: 255.8 yards per game (38th)
Rushing: 133.2 yards per game (93rd)
Scoring: 23.8 points per game (98th)
Overall defense: 418.7 yards allowed per game (113th in FBS)
Passing: 208.3 yards allowed per game (48th)
Rushing: 210.3 yards allowed per game (122nd)
Scoring: 33.8 points allowed per game (116th)
Mississippi (2024)
Overall offense: 526.5 yards per game (2nd in FBS)
Passing: 350.8 yards per game (2nd)
Rushing: 175.7 yards per game (44th)
Scoring: 38.6 points per game (3rd)
Overall defense: 311.2 yards allowed per game (14th in FBS)
Passing: 230.8 yards allowed per game (86th)
Rushing: 80.5 yards per game (2nd)
Scoring: 14.4 points allowed per game (2nd)
Team leaders
Georgia State (2024)
Passing: Christian Veilleux, 2,844 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Freddie Brock, 819 yards on 151 carries, 8 TDs
Receiving: Ted Hurst, 961 yards on 56 catches, 9 TDs
Mississippi (2024)
Passing: Jaxson Dart, 4,279 yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr., 678 yards, 10 TDs
Receiving: Tre Harris, 1,030 yards, 60 catches, 7 TDs
Last game
Georgia State lost to Coastal Carolina 48-27 to finish 2024 at 3-9.
Mississippi defeated Duke 52-20 in the Gator Bowl for the Rebels’ third 10-win campaign in four seasons under coach Lane Kiffin.
Next game
Georgia State hosts Memphis on Sept. 6. Mississippi visits Kentucky the same day.
