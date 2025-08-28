No. 21 Ole Miss opens against a Georgia State team looking to rebound from a tough 2024 season

Georgia State at No. 21 Mississippi, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Mississippi by 35 1/2. How to…

Georgia State at No. 21 Mississippi, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Mississippi by 35 1/2.

How to watch: SEC Network.

Key stats

Georgia State (2024)

Overall offense: 389.0 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 255.8 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 133.2 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (98th)

Overall defense: 418.7 yards allowed per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 208.3 yards allowed per game (48th)

Rushing: 210.3 yards allowed per game (122nd)

Scoring: 33.8 points allowed per game (116th)

Mississippi (2024)

Overall offense: 526.5 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 350.8 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 175.7 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 38.6 points per game (3rd)

Overall defense: 311.2 yards allowed per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 230.8 yards allowed per game (86th)

Rushing: 80.5 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 14.4 points allowed per game (2nd)

Team leaders

Georgia State (2024)

Passing: Christian Veilleux, 2,844 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Freddie Brock, 819 yards on 151 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 961 yards on 56 catches, 9 TDs

Mississippi (2024)

Passing: Jaxson Dart, 4,279 yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr., 678 yards, 10 TDs

Receiving: Tre Harris, 1,030 yards, 60 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Georgia State lost to Coastal Carolina 48-27 to finish 2024 at 3-9.

Mississippi defeated Duke 52-20 in the Gator Bowl for the Rebels’ third 10-win campaign in four seasons under coach Lane Kiffin.

Next game

Georgia State hosts Memphis on Sept. 6. Mississippi visits Kentucky the same day.

