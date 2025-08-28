No. 2 Penn State hosts Nevada in season opener for both teams

Nevada at No. 2 Penn State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Penn State by 44 1/2. How…

Nevada at No. 2 Penn State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Penn State by 44 1/2.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Nevada (2024)

Overall offense: 376.1 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 212.6 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 163.5 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (105th)

Overall defense: 391.5 yards allowed per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 198.6 yards allowed per game (36th)

Rushing: 192.8 yards allowed per game (113th)

Scoring: 28.8 points allowed per game (95th)

Penn State (2024)

Overall offense: 430.2 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 227.9 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 202.3 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (28th)

Overall defense: 294.8 yards allowed per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 192.9 yards allowed per game (31st)

Rushing: 101.9 yards allowed per game (9th)

Scoring: 16.5 points allowed per game (8th)

Team leaders

Nevada (2024)

Passing: Chubba Purdy, 239 yards, 1 TD, 1 INTs, 72 completion percentage

Rushing: Herschel Turner, 405 yards on 79 carries, 4 TDs (at Utah State)

Receiving: Marcus Bellon, 522 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 3,327 yards, 24 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 1,108 yards, 8 TDs

Receiving: Nicholas Singleton, 375 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Nevada’s 38-14 loss to rival UNLV in the season finale was the Wolf Pack’s sixth-straight loss in a 3-10 season that saw them go winless in Mountain West play.

Penn State lost to Notre Dame 27-24 in the College Football Playoff semifinal Orange Bowl. The Nittany Lions went 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten.

Next game

Sacramento State visits Nevada and Penn State hosts Florida International on Sept. 6.

