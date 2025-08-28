No. 19 Texas A&M opens season at home against UTSA

UTSA vs. No. 19 Texas A&M, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas A&M by 24.5. How to…

UTSA vs. No. 19 Texas A&M, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas A&M by 24.5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

UTSA (2024)

Overall offense: 451.2 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 283.5 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 167.7 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (27th)

Overall defense: 375.2 yards allowed per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 265.8 yards allowed per game (123rd)

Rushing: 109.4 yards allowed per game (11th)

Scoring: 22.23 points allowed per game (35th)

Texas A&M (2024)

Overall offense: 405.8 yards per game (49th)

Passing: 210.3 yards per game (T87th)

Rushing: 195.5 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (50th)

Overall defense: 367.3 yards allowed per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 232.1 yards allowed per game (90th)

Rushing: 135.2 yards allowed per game (42nd)

Scoring: 30.08 points allowed per game (103rd)

Team leaders

UTSA (2024)

Passing: Owen McCown, 3,424 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs, 63 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry Jr., 706 yards on 130 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Willie McCoy III, 536 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 1,864 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Le’Veon Moss, 765 yards on 121 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: KC Conception, 460 yards, 53 catches, 6 TDs (at N.C. State)

Last game

UTSA lost to Army 29-24 to end the regular season and before getting a 44-15 bowl win over Costal Carolina.

The Aggies lost to rival Texas 17-7 in the regular season finale before dropping their bowl game 35-31 to USC.

Next game

UTSA hosts Texas State on Sept. 6. Texas A&M hosts Utah State on Sept. 6.

