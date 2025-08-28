No. 18 Oklahoma opens against FCS opponent Illinois State

Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET. BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 36.5. How to watch:…

Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 36.5.

How to watch: SEC Network+, ESPN+

Key stats

Oklahoma (2024):

Overall offense: 331.0 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 175.8 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 155.2 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (97th)

Overall defense: 318.2 yards allowed per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 175.8 yards allowed per game (43rd)

Rushing: 115.1 yards allowed per game (24th)

Scoring: 21.5 points allowed per game (29th)

Illinois State (2024)

Overall offense: 402.2 yards per game (33rd in FCS)

Passing: 238.1 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 163.9 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 26.6 points per game (109th)

Overall defense: 423.4 yards allowed per game (127th in FCS)

Passing: 266.3 yards allowed per game (115th)

Rushing: 157.1 yards allowed per game (69th)

Scoring: 24.9 points allowed per game (127th)

Team leaders

Oklahoma (2024)

Passing: John Mateer, 3,139 yards and 29 TDs, 64.6% completions (at Washington State)

Rushing: Mateer, 826 yards, 15 TDs (at Washington State), Jovantae Barnes (577 yards, 1 TD).

Receiving: Deion Burks, 245 yards, 3 TDs.

Illinois State

Passing: Tommy Rittenhouse, 2,840 yards, 17 TDs, 66.4% completions.

Rushing: Wright Wenkers, 1,142 yards, 11 TDs; Rittenhouse, 561 yards, 8 TDs.

Receiving: Daniel Sobkowicz, 80 catches, 1,108 yards, 9 TDs.

Last game

Oklahoma lost 23-21 to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl to end the season 6-7.

Illinois State lost 42-10 to UC Davis in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Next game

Oklahoma hosts No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 6. Illinois State hosts Morehead State on Sept. 6.

