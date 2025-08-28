No. 17 Kansas State seeks redemption against North Dakota after narrow loss to open season

No. 17 Kansas State (0-1) vs North Dakota, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to…

No. 17 Kansas State (0-1) vs North Dakota, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

North Dakota (2024):

Overall offense: 360.2 yards per game (61st in FCS)

Passing: 173.2 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 186.9 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (26th)

Overall defense: 386.4 yards allowed per game (80th in FCS)

Passing: 198.6 yards allowed per game (40th)

Rushing: 187.8 yards allowed per game (102nd)

Scoring: 30.9 points allowed per game (92nd)

Kansas State (2024):

Overall offense: 426.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 211.4 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 215.5 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (46th)

Overall defense: 343.4 yards allowed per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 224.7 yards allowed per game (77th)

Rushing: 118.7 yards allowed per game (28th)

Scoring: 23.4 points allowed per game (50th)

Team leaders

North Dakota (2024)

Passing: Simon Romfo, 2,050 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Ziebarth, 534 yards on 133 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Caden Dennis, 245 yards on 32 catches, 2 TDs

Kansas State (2024)

Passing: Avery Johnson, 2,712 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 546 yards on 74 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 823 yards, 47 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

North Dakota lost to Illinois State 35-13 to finish 5-7 last season

Kansas State lost to Iowa State 24-21 last Saturday in Dublin, Ireland

Next game

North Dakota plays its home opener against Portland State on Sept. 6.

Kansas State plays Army the same day.

___

