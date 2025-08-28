No. 16 SMU opens second ACC season against DI newcomer East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU, Saturday, 9 p.m. ET BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch:…

East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU, Saturday, 9 p.m. ET

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

East Texas A&M (2024):

Overall offense: 335.5 yards per game

Passing: 253.7 yards per game

Rushing: 81.8 yards per game

Scoring: 20.8 points per game

Overall defense: 393.3 yards allowed per game

Passing: 214.2 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 179.1 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 31.5 points allowed per game

SMU (2024):

Overall offense: 429.5 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 261.9 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 167.6 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (7th)

Overall defense: 326.0 yards allowed per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 225.8 yards allowed per game (79th)

Rushing: 100.2 yards allowed per game (7th)

Scoring: 22.1 points allowed per game (32nd)

Team leaders

East Texas A&M (2024)

Passing: Ron Peace, 2,535 yards, 16 TDs, 14 INTs, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: JaiSean McMillian, 196 yards on 75 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Christian Jourdain, 683 yards on 51 catches, 6 TDs

SMU (2024)

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 3,245 yards, 23 TDs, 11 INTs, 65.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jennings, 354 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Hudson, 422 yards, 39 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

East Texas A&M lost 38-24 to UIW to finish 3-9 in its final season before becoming full-time Division I member as the FCS level this year.

SMU lost 38-10 at Penn State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game, after a 34-31 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Next game

East Texas A&M plays at Florida State on Sept. 6. SMU hosts Baylor on Sept. 6.

