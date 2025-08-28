No. 15 Florida opens against LIU with playoff expectations and QB DJ Lagway healthy again

Long Island at No. 15 Florida, Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch: ESPN+…

Long Island at No. 15 Florida, Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ESPN+ and SECN+

Key stats

Long Island University (2024)

Overall offense: 334.8 yards per game (83rd in FCS)

Passing: 146.6 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 188.2 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (85th)

Overall defense: 329 yards allowed per game (28th in FCS)

Passing: 189.9 yards allowed per game (29th)

Rushing: 139.1 yards allowed per game (37th)

Scoring: 27.75 points allowed per game (72nd)

Florida (2024)

Overall offense: 386.9 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 161.23 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (64th)

Overall defense: 376.9 yards allowed per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 227.5 yards allowed per game (83rd)

Rushing: 149.46 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 23.1 points allowed per game (42nd)

Team leaders

Long Island (2024)

Passing: Ethan Greenwood, 921 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 52.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Greenwood, 913 yards on 162 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Cory Nichols, 285 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Florida (2024)

Passing: DJ Lagway, 1,915 yards, 12 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 673 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: Eugene Wilson III, 266 yards, 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Long Island beat Wagner 35-28 for their third win in four games, closing out the season with a 4-8 record.

Florida beat Tulane 33-8 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, giving the Gators four straight wins to end the season.

Next game

Long Island plays at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 6. Florida hosts South Florida the same day.

