No. 13 South Carolina meets Virginia Tech in Atlanta on Sunday to open the season

Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina in Atlanta, Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: South Carolina by 7 1/2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Virginia Tech (2024)

Overall offense: 367.8 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 189.4 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 178.4 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 28.2 points per game (tied for 67th)

Overall defense: 363.0 yards allowed per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 215.9 yards allowed per game (61st)

Rushing: 147.1 yards allowed per game (63rd)

Scoring: 22.8 points allowed per game (39th)

South Carolina (2024)

Overall offense: 407.8 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 223.4 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 184.4 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (T-47th)

Overall defense: 316.6 yards allowed per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 204.4 yards allowed per game (44th)

Rushing: 112.2 yards allowed per game (18th)

Scoring: 18.08 points allowed per game (12th)

Team leaders

Virginia Tech (2024)

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,562 yards, 10 TDs, six INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Terion Stewart, 898 yards, six TDs (at Bowling Green)

Receiving: Ayden Greene, 268 yards on 19 catches, two TDs

South Carolina (2024)

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 2534 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage; 674 rushing yards, 7 TDs

Rushing: Raheim Sanders, 881 yards, 11 TDs

Receiving: Joshua Simon, 519 yards on 40 receptions, 7 TDs

Last game

Virginia Tech lost 24-10 to Minnesota in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in January, ending a 6-7 season.

South Carolina lost 21-17 to Illinois in the Citrus Bowl in December, capping a 9-4 season.

Next game

Virginia Tech gets a second straight matchup against a Southeastern Conference opponent, hosting Vanderbilt on Sept. 6. The Commodores beat the Hokies in overtime to open the 2024 season.

South Carolina plays its first home game by hosting South Carolina State on Sept. 6.

