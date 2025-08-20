No. 12 Illinois and star QB Luke Altmyer are ready to enter uncharted territory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The ingredients are there for No. 12 Illinois to emerge from years of mediocrity and make…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The ingredients are there for No. 12 Illinois to emerge from years of mediocrity and make a run into the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Illini flew under the radar on their way to a 10-win season last year — their first since 2001 — and they return 18 starters including star quarterback Luke Altmyer.

The Illini haven’t had two straight winning seasons since they were 7-6 in 2010 and 2011. They haven’t been ranked in the AP preseason poll since 2008, when they were No. 20.

How they handle high expectations for the first time in years could determine their success in 2025.

Coach Bret Bielema, starting his fifth season with the Illini with a new six-year contract, and his players say they welcome the challenge.

“I love the resilience of our team,” Bielema said. “These guys are better when they’ve been punched in the face. That doesn’t mean I need to punch them. You know what I mean.”

Altmyer said the team isn’t afraid of entering new waters.

“We’re tough and resilient,” he said.

Linebacker Malachi Hood said the Illini were happy, but not satisfied after last season.

“Ten wins was great, but why settle for 10 when you can get 11 or 12?” he said. “The postseason is right there on the table for us.”

Defensive back Miles Scott believes a saying he’s heard often during preseason workouts describes the team’s outlook.

“The saying is, ‘Success is like cologne,” he said. “You can smell it, but don’t drink it because it could kill you.’ We need to keep our focus narrow, not look at outside things.”

Altmyer’s passing targets

Altmyer was one of the nation’s most efficient passers last season with 22 TD passes and just six interceptions.

Who will be his main targets through the air with the departures of Pat Bryant, now with the Denver Broncos, and Zakhari Franklin?

The leading candidates are West Virginia transfer Hudson Clement and Hank Beatty.

Clement had 51 catches for 741 yards last year for the Mountaineers. Beatty caught 20 passes and 294 yards while also ranking fourth in the nation in punt returns with an average of 14.1 yards.

A balanced attack

Illinois is counting on the running back tandem of Kaden Feagin and Aidan Laughery to establish a ground game that complements Altmyer’s passing attack.

Feagin played in just five games last year before being injured. He was averaging nearly 70 yards a game rushing at the time. Laughery led the Illini with 6.1 yards per carry last season.

Last line of defense

Defensive back Xavier Scott and strong safety Matthew Bailey anchor a solid Illini secondary.

Scott had four interceptions and six pass breakups in addition to 49 tackles and one forced fumble last year.

Bailey returned with a vengeance last fall after missing the 2023 season with a shoulder injury, making 94 tackles and forcing three fumbles.

Snap to it

Illinois has a solid kicking game, anchored by the reliable long snapper Lane Hansen, who has started 35 consecutive games.

During that time, the Illini have converted 86 of 90 PATs, 49 of 59 field goals and had just one punt blocked in 97 attempts.

Punter Keelan Crimmins, a Purdue transfer, averaged 44.9 yards on 64 punts last season for the Boilermakers including 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Placekicker David Olano was 17 of 20 on field goals in 2024, including making 16 of 18 from inside the 50.

The schedule

The Illini will open the season Aug. 29 at home against Western Illinois and play just two games against preseason ranked teams: No. 20 Indiana on the road Sept. 20 and No. 3 Ohio State at home Oct. 11. Three other tough matchups are USC at home Sept. 27, Washington on the road Oct. 25 and Wisconsin on the road Nov. 22.

