No. 12 Illinois a heavy favorite against Western Illinois in season opener

Western Illinois at No. 12 Illinois, Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Illinois by 45 1/2. How to…

Western Illinois at No. 12 Illinois, Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Illinois by 45 1/2.

How to watch: Peacock

Key stats

Illinois (2024)

Overall offense: 364.8 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 211.2 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 153.6 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (64th)

Overall defense: 373.2 yards allowed per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 224.8 yards allowed per game (78th)

Rushing: 148.4 yards allowed per game (65th)

Scoring: 21.6 points allowed per game (31st)

Western Illinois (2024)

Overall offense: 427.5 yards per game (16th in FCS)

Passing: 304.3 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (25th)

Overall defense: 492.8 yards per game (120th in FCS)

Passing: 263.4 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 229.3 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 42.9 points per game (121st)

Team leaders

Illinois (2024)

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 2,717 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs.

Rushing: Aidan Laughery, 589 yards on 97 carries, 4 TDs.

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 294 yards on 20 catches, 1 TD.

Western Illinois (2024)

Passing: Chris Irvin, 17 for 29, 174 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Demari Davis, 33 yards on 4 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Davis, 363 yards on 19 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Illinois defeated South Carolina 21-17 at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl for its team record-tying 10th win of the season.

Western Illinois beat Gardner-Webb 45-28 to end a four-game losing streak.

Next game

Illinois plays Sept. 6 at Duke. Western Illinois plays Sept. 5 at Northwestern.

