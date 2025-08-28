No. 12 Illinois a heavy favorite against Western Illinois in season opener

Western Illinois at No. 12 Illinois, Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Illinois by 45 1/2.
How to watch: Peacock
Key stats
Illinois (2024)
Overall offense: 364.8 yards per game (92nd in FBS)
Passing: 211.2 yards per game (86th)
Rushing: 153.6 yards per game (97th)
Scoring: 28.3 points per game (64th)
Overall defense: 373.2 yards allowed per game (68th in FBS)
Passing: 224.8 yards allowed per game (78th)
Rushing: 148.4 yards allowed per game (65th)
Scoring: 21.6 points allowed per game (31st)
Western Illinois (2024)
Overall offense: 427.5 yards per game (16th in FCS)
Passing: 304.3 yards per game (6th)
Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (93rd)
Scoring: 31.0 points per game (25th)
Overall defense: 492.8 yards per game (120th in FCS)
Passing: 263.4 yards per game (113th)
Rushing: 229.3 yards per game (116th)
Scoring: 42.9 points per game (121st)
Team leaders
Illinois (2024)
Passing: Luke Altmyer, 2,717 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs.
Rushing: Aidan Laughery, 589 yards on 97 carries, 4 TDs.
Receiving: Hank Beatty, 294 yards on 20 catches, 1 TD.
Western Illinois (2024)
Passing: Chris Irvin, 17 for 29, 174 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: Demari Davis, 33 yards on 4 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Davis, 363 yards on 19 catches, 3 TDs
Last game
Illinois defeated South Carolina 21-17 at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl for its team record-tying 10th win of the season.
Western Illinois beat Gardner-Webb 45-28 to end a four-game losing streak.
Next game
Illinois plays Sept. 6 at Duke. Western Illinois plays Sept. 5 at Northwestern.
