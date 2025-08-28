No. 11 Arizona opens season after CFP run against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State, Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch:…

Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State, Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ESPN Plus

Key stats

Northern Arizona (2024)

Overall offense: 396.9 yards per game (36th in FXS)

Passing: 216.8 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 180.2 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 28.2 points per game (44th)

Overall defense: 316.5 yards allowed per game (18th in FCS)

Passing: 176.7 yards allowed per game (18th)

Rushing: 139.8 yards allowed per game (39th)

Scoring: 18.7 points allowed per game (15th)

Arizona State (2024)

Overall offense: 429.4 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 229.5 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 199.9 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (30th)

Overall defense: 339.6 yards allowed per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards allowed per game (81st)

Rushing: 112.9 yards allowed per game (21st)

Scoring: 22.5 points allowed per game (t37th)

Team leaders

Northern Arizona (2024)

Passing: Ty Pennington, 2,288 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Seth Cromwell, 681 yards on 125 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Kolbe Katsis, 578 yards on 42 catches, 4 TDs

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 2,885 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kyson Brown, 351 yards on 73 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 1,101 yards, 75 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

Northern Arizona lost 24-0 to Abilene Christian in the FCS playoffs.

Arizona State lost 39-31 to Texas in the CFP quarterfinals.

Next game

Northern Arizona hosts Utah Tech and Arizona State plays at Mississippi State on Sept. 6.

