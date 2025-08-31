No. 10 Miami digs in late, tops No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in a thriller

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carter Davis made a 47-yard field goal with 1:04 left for the go-ahead score, Carson…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carter Davis made a 47-yard field goal with 1:04 left for the go-ahead score, Carson Beck threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his Miami debut, and the 10th-ranked Hurricanes beat No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in the opener for both teams on Sunday night.

CJ Daniels made a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab and Rueben Bain had an interception on a thrice-deflected pass in the fourth quarter for the Hurricanes, who outgained Notre Dame 324 yards to 314. Malachi Toney had a touchdown catch and Marty Brown added a TD run for Miami.

CJ Carr, in his first start for Notre Dame, finished 19 of 30 for 221 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception — plus a rushing score with 3:21 left that tied the game, capping a rally from 14 points down. Micah Gilbert and Jordan Faison had the scoring grabs for the Irish.

Miami went 46 yards on 10 plays on the ensuing drive, with Davis — a transfer from FAU — delivering for the lead. Notre Dame got the ball at its own 25, out of timeouts, and went nowhere before time expired.

NO. 13 SOUTH CAROLINA 24, VIRGINIA TECH 11

ATLANTA (AP) — Vicari Swain returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown to break open a close game, LaNorris Sellers threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Nyck Harbor, and No. 13 South Carolina beat Virginia Tech in the opener for both teams.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer used his brand of “Beamerball” to pull away from the school where his dad, Frank Beamer, originated the style of play that emphasizes turnovers and big plays on special teams. Frank was in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, wearing South Carolina black.

South Carolina intercepted Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones twice — once in the red zone to halt a first-quarter drive, and again in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

The Gamecocks led 10-8 early in the fourth when Swain fielded a punt by Nick Veltsistas, turned upfield and made several would-be tacklers miss on the way to the end zone. After a Virginia Tech field goal, Sellers found Harbor wide open on a deep post route to restore South Carolina’s two-score advantage.

