NIU and Holy Cross trade fourth-quarter kickoff-return TDs before Huskies take 19-17 win

DEKALB, Illinois (AP) — Dev’ion Reynolds returned a fourth-quarter kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown and Northern Illinois defeated Holy Cross 19-17 on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

Reynolds’ return gave NIU a lead that Cavon Wright extended to 19-10 with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Holy Cross’ Alijah Cason closed the gap with a 97-yard kickoff return late in the game.

Northern Illinois’ Josh Holst finished 12 of 18 with 101 yards passing and an interception before Jackson Porter replaced him after Holst had to be helped off the field due to injury.

NIU’s Andrew Glass kicked field goals of 39 and 36 yards in the first half.

Wright picked up 45 yards on his first touch in a Huskies uniform and finished with 77 yards on 11 carries.

Cal Swanson went 17 of 29 with 155 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception for Holy Cross. Luis Palenzuela kicked a 33-yard field goal but missed from 41 in the third.

