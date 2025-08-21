New quarterback, high hopes: What to expect from the Louisville Cardinals this season

The Louisville Cardinals have had enough success in coach Jeff Brohm’s first two seasons that newcomers to the program can’t…

The Louisville Cardinals have had enough success in coach Jeff Brohm’s first two seasons that newcomers to the program can’t wait to do their part knowing the high expectations for this program.

“This feels a little different,” said defensive lineman Clev Lubin, who had 9 1/2 sacks in one season at Coastal Carolina. “Definitely a little bit more excitement for this year looking at what we have as a group and the success this program has had the last few years.”

The Cardinals went 9-4 last season with a win at Clemson, and all four losses came by seven points or less. Two of those came to Notre Dame and SMU, both College Football Playoff teams. They start this season picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Brohm has 10 starters back and a quarterback among his nine portal additions. The challenge is keeping the offense clicking after the Cardinals ranked eighth scoring 36.5 points a game last season and 13th with 449.2 yards per game.

New quarterback

Louisville has to replace Tyler Shough, who threw for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns before being taken 40th overall by New Orleans in the NFL draft. His successor is a portal addition.

Miller Moss came to the Cardinals after three years at Southern California. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Moss completed 71.7% of his passes with the Trojans, and he threw for 2,555 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season in nine starts. That included a win over LSU.

Moss threw six TD passes in a Holiday Bowl win over Louisville in December 2023 in his first collegiate start.

“A quarterback that likes to throw the ball, that’s what you need in this offense,” Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell said of Moss.

Brown’s back

Brohm has Isaac Brown back for his sophomore season after the running back set a school freshman record previously held by Lamar Jackson. Brown ran for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he also led the ACC averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

Brown played all 13 games and started the final eight last season.

Pass catchers

Bell is back at wide receiver after ranking second on the Cardinals with 43 catches for 737 yards. Louisville also has Caullin Lacy, who redshirted last season in his first season with the Cards. The 23-year-old Lacy ranked fifth nationally in 2023 with 1,316 yards receiving with South Alabama.

They are being coached by Deion Branch, a Super Bowl MVP promoted to receivers coach at his alma mater in February.

The schedule

Louisville has three straight home games starting Aug. 30 with Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals host Virginia on Oct. 4, Boston College on Oct. 25, California on Nov. 8 and the regular season finale with Kentucky on Nov. 29. The Cardinals’ biggest game in Louisville comes Nov. 14 against defending ACC champ and fourth-ranked Clemson. The road slate features Pittsburgh on Sept. 27, No. 10 Miami on Oct. 17, Virginia Tech on Nov. 1 and No. 16 SMU on Nov. 22.

