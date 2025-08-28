New coaches trying to snap losing streaks as Ball State and Purdue meet in season opener

Ball State at Purdue, Saturday, noon EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Purdue by 17 1/2. How to watch: Big Ten…

Ball State at Purdue, Saturday, noon EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Purdue by 17 1/2.

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Key stats

Ball State (2024)

Overall offense: 347.8 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 245.0 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 102.8 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (88th)

Overall defense: 454.9 yards allowed per game (124th)

Passing: 279.6 yards allowed per game (129th)

Rushing: 175.3 yards allowed per game (100th)

Scoring: 40.1 points allowed per game (131st)

Purdue (2024)

Overall offense: 299.2 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 183.9 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 115.3 yards per game (T110th)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (129th)

Overall defense: 452.3 yards allowed per game (123rd)

Passing: 252.7 yards allowed per game (116th)

Rushing: 200.0 yards allowed per game (119th)

Scoring: 39.9 points allowed per game (130th)

Team leaders

Ball State (2024)

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 8 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: TJ Horton, 107 yards on 17 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Qian Magwood, 207 yards on 23 catches, 4 TDs

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 532 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 687 yards on 138 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 10 yards on 1 catch, 0 TDs (at Georgia)

Last game

Ball State lost 42-31 at Ohio, closing the season with four straight losses.

Purdue lost 66-0 at Indiana, extending the nation’s second-longest active losing streak to 11.

Next game

Ball State visits Auburn on Sept. 6.

Purdue hosts Southern Illinois on Sept. 6.

