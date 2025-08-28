New coaches trying to snap losing streaks as Ball State and Purdue meet in season opener

Ball State at Purdue, Saturday, noon EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Purdue by 17 1/2.
How to watch: Big Ten Network
Key stats
Ball State (2024)
Overall offense: 347.8 yards per game (103rd in FBS)
Passing: 245.0 yards per game (43rd)
Rushing: 102.8 yards per game (120th)
Scoring: 25.3 points per game (88th)
Overall defense: 454.9 yards allowed per game (124th)
Passing: 279.6 yards allowed per game (129th)
Rushing: 175.3 yards allowed per game (100th)
Scoring: 40.1 points allowed per game (131st)
Purdue (2024)
Overall offense: 299.2 yards per game (127th in FBS)
Passing: 183.9 yards per game (113th)
Rushing: 115.3 yards per game (T110th)
Scoring: 15.8 points per game (129th)
Overall defense: 452.3 yards allowed per game (123rd)
Passing: 252.7 yards allowed per game (116th)
Rushing: 200.0 yards allowed per game (119th)
Scoring: 39.9 points allowed per game (130th)
Team leaders
Ball State (2024)
Passing: Kiael Kelly, 8 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage
Rushing: TJ Horton, 107 yards on 17 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Qian Magwood, 207 yards on 23 catches, 4 TDs
Purdue
Passing: Ryan Browne, 532 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.6 completion percentage
Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 687 yards on 138 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 10 yards on 1 catch, 0 TDs (at Georgia)
Last game
Ball State lost 42-31 at Ohio, closing the season with four straight losses.
Purdue lost 66-0 at Indiana, extending the nation’s second-longest active losing streak to 11.
Next game
Ball State visits Auburn on Sept. 6.
Purdue hosts Southern Illinois on Sept. 6.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.