Nebraska plays Cincinnati in season opener for both teams at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati at Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Nebraska by 6 1/2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Nebraska (2024)

Overall offense: 359.0 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 228.4 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 130.6 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (103rd)

Overall defense: 317.9 yards allowed per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 216.7 yards allowed per game (65th)

Rushing: 101.2 yards allowed per game (8th)

Scoring: 19.5 points allowed per game (17th)

Cincinnati (2024)

Overall offense: 420.6 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 236.5 yards allowed per game (89th)

Rushing: 184.1 yards allowed per game (36th)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (64th)

Overall defense: 385.4 yards allowed per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 228.8 yards allowed per game (74th)

Rushing: 162.7 yards allowed per game (88th)

Scoring: 26.0 points allowed per game (75th)

Team leaders

Nebraska (2024)

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 2,818 yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 598 yards on 117 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 578 yards on 40 catches, 5 TDs (at California)

Cincinnati (2024)

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 2,813 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Tawee Walker, 864 yards on 190 carries, 10 TDs (at Wisconsin)

Receiving: Caleb Goodie, 436 yards on 21 catches, 4 TDs (at Colorado State)

Last game

Nebraska beat Boston College 20-15 in the Pinstripe Bowl to finish 7-6.

Cincinnati lost to TCU 20-13 to finish 5-7 and miss a bowl game.

Next game

Nebraska plays its home opener against Akron on Sept. 6.

Cincinnati plays its home opener against Bowling Green the same day.

