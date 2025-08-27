Missouri faces Central Arkansas in season opener after Music City Bowl win

Central Arkansas at Missouri, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: No Line. How to watch: SEC Network Key…

Central Arkansas at Missouri, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No Line.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Central Arkansas (2024):

Overall offense: 431.3 yards per game (14th in FCS)

Passing: 231.5 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 199.8 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (23rd)

Overall defense: 370.3 yards allowed per game (69th in FCS)

Passing: 237.8 yards allowed per game (92nd)

Rushing: 132.5 yards allowed per game (31st)

Scoring: 27.5 points allowed per game (70th)

Missouri (2024):

Overall offense: 389.5 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 225.1 yards allowed per game (71st)

Rushing: 164.5 yards allowed per game (64th)

Scoring: 28.9 points per game (56th)

Overall defense: 317.5 yards allowed per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 181.3 yards allowed per game (18th)

Rushing: 136.2 yards allowed per game (45th)

Scoring: 20.4 points allowed per game (20th)

Team leaders

Central Arkansas (2024)

Passing: Caleb Kroger, 489 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 54.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Landen Chambers, 176 yards on 32 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Malachi Henry, 683 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Missouri (2024)

Passing: Beau Pribula, 275 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 74.3 completion percentage (at Penn State)

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 1,351 yards on 237 carries, 13 TDs (at Louisiana-Monroe)

Receiving: Kevin Coleman, 932 yards on 74 catches, 6 TDs (at Mississippi State)

Last game

Central Arkansas lost to Tarleton State 39-14 to finish 6-6.

Missouri beat Iowa 27-24 in the Music City Bowl to finish 10-3.

Next game

Central Arkansas plays its home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 6.

Missouri renews the Border War when it plays Kansas on Sept. 6.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.