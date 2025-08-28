Mississippi State opens at Southern Miss with both programs looking to improve

Mississippi State at Southern Miss, Saturday, noon EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Mississippi State by 13 1/2.
How to watch: ESPN
Key stats
Mississippi State (2024)
Overall offense: 377.2 yards per game (78th in FBS)
Passing: 199.4 yards per game (98th)
Rushing: 130.4 yards per game (98th)
Scoring: 25.8 points per game (86th)
Overall defense: 456.4 yards allowed per game (125th in FBS)
Passing: 239.5 yards allowed per game (104th)
Rushing: 216.9 yards allowed per game (129th)
Scoring: 20.7 points allowed per game (25th)
Southern Miss (2024)
Overall offense: 283.5 yards per game (131st in FBS)
Passing: 174.9 yards per game (120th)
Rushing: 108.6 yards per game (118th)
Scoring: 15.2 points per game (131st)
Overall defense: 449.2 yards allowed per game (121st in FBS)
Passing: 216.5 yards allowed per game (64th)
Rushing: 232.7 yards allowed per game (132nd)
Scoring: 25.3 points allowed per game (69th)
Team leaders
Mississippi State (2024)
Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr., 1,886 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Davon Booth, 759 yards on 152 carries, 5 TDs
Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 932 yards on 74 catches, 6 TD
Southern Miss (2024)
Passing: Tate Rodemaker, 985 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Rodrigues Clark, 604 yards on 124 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Tiaquelin Mims, 383 yards on 33 catches, 1 TD
Last game
Mississippi State lost at Mississippi to end the season at 2-10.
Southern Miss lost 52-20 at Troy to finish 1-11.
Next game
Mississippi State hosts Arizona State on Sept. 6, when Southern Miss hosts Jackson State.
