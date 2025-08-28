Mississippi State opens at Southern Miss with both programs looking to improve

Mississippi State at Southern Miss, Saturday, noon EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Mississippi State by 13 1/2. How to watch:…

Mississippi State at Southern Miss, Saturday, noon EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Mississippi State by 13 1/2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Mississippi State (2024)

Overall offense: 377.2 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 199.4 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 130.4 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (86th)

Overall defense: 456.4 yards allowed per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 239.5 yards allowed per game (104th)

Rushing: 216.9 yards allowed per game (129th)

Scoring: 20.7 points allowed per game (25th)

Southern Miss (2024)

Overall offense: 283.5 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 174.9 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 108.6 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 15.2 points per game (131st)

Overall defense: 449.2 yards allowed per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 216.5 yards allowed per game (64th)

Rushing: 232.7 yards allowed per game (132nd)

Scoring: 25.3 points allowed per game (69th)

Team leaders

Mississippi State (2024)

Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr., 1,886 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Davon Booth, 759 yards on 152 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 932 yards on 74 catches, 6 TD

Southern Miss (2024)

Passing: Tate Rodemaker, 985 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodrigues Clark, 604 yards on 124 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tiaquelin Mims, 383 yards on 33 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Mississippi State lost at Mississippi to end the season at 2-10.

Southern Miss lost 52-20 at Troy to finish 1-11.

Next game

Mississippi State hosts Arizona State on Sept. 6, when Southern Miss hosts Jackson State.

