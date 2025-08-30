Mississippi State gets it going in second half, defeats Southern Miss 34-17

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for 270 yards and a touchdown to spearhead Mississippi State’s 34-17 season-opening win…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for 270 yards and a touchdown to spearhead Mississippi State’s 34-17 season-opening win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

A dominant third quarter cleared the way for the Bulldogs to take full control of the game. MIssissippi State outgained Southern Miss 199-25 in the quarter and outscored the Golden Eagles 21-0 to take a 31-10 lead.

The Bulldogs sputtered on both sides of the ball for most of the first half. MSU had two touchdowns called back on penalties and instead had to settle for two field goals by Kyle Ferrie. The second one, late in the second quarter, made it 13-10 at the half.

Ferrie’s first field goal was true from 55 yards, breaking a school record that stood since 1985.

MSU’s offense outgained the Golden Eagles 462-301, with 185 yards on the ground on 40 carries. Brenen Thompson had seven catches for 92 yards receiving and Seydou Traore had a touchdown on five catches and 77 yards.

Marshall transfer and 2024 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Braylon Braxton was 26 of 39 for 199 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries for the Golden Eagles.

The takeaway

Mississippi State: Confidence was waning among Bulldog fans in the first half. A little order was restored as MSU rode the second-half momentum heading into a huge matchup against No. 11 Arizona State.

Southern Miss: Having replaced well over 70 players from last year’s roster, the Golden Eagles had some rusty moments in Charles Huff’s first game, but some promising moments, too, ahead of the Sun Belt season.

Up next

Mississippi State hosts Arizona State on Sept. 6.

Southern Miss hosts Jackson State on Sept. 6.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.